2 women arrested after allegedly throwing baby around ‘like a toy’ outside bar

Two women were arrested last week outside of a Florida bar after they were seen aggressively handling a baby, at one point allegedly holding him by his ankles and swinging him around,

Brianna Lafoe, 19, and Sierrah Newell, 20, were taken into custody by Daytona Beach police on charges of child abuse, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Police responded to the Coyote Ugly Saloon just after midnight according to an arrest affidavit. Witnesses told police that they were throwing the baby into the air, flipping him upside down and tossing him back and forth over a distance of about 4 feet above concrete “like a toy,” according to court records.

Police did not report the relationship between the women and the baby.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness tried to stop the pair from roughly handling the child. The witness was hit by one of the women, police said.

Daytona Police officials said the baby was taken to a local hospital with red marks on his back and a possible broken arm. The child has since been released from the hospital.

