2 people shot in Louisville involved in crash while being driven to hospital

Two gunshot victims transported by a private car to a hospital were involved in a wreck outside the facility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky residents who suffered gunshot wounds on Friday night were involved in a car crash outside a Louisville hospital as they sought medical attention, authorities said.

According to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, the two victims were shot in southeast Louisville on Shepherdsville Road, WLKY-TV reported.

They were being driven to UofL Hospital when their vehicle crashed into another motorist, according to the television station. Officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of South Jackson and East Chestnut streets just before 11 p.m. EDT, police spokesperson Aaron Ellis told WAVE-TV.

Officers said the shooting victims were being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle when the crash occurred, WHAS-TV reported.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to the television station.

Police said the two gunshot victims are expected to survive, WKLY reported.

There have been no arrests and there are no suspects, police said. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.