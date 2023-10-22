2 killed after tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike

2 killed : Two people were killed and others were injured after a crash between a tanker truck carrying jet fuel and multiple stopped cars happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Worcester on Saturday. (Ali Shahgholi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WORCESTER, Pa. — Two people were killed and others were injured after a crash between a tanker truck carrying jet fuel and multiple stopped cars happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Worcester on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 476 in the northbound lanes Saturday before 10:30 a.m., according to The Associated Press.

A vehicle with a flat tire came to a stop on the right side of the highway, troopers said, according to the AP. A vehicle behind that one stopped too. The driver put on their hazard lights as well. However, the tanker truck was not able to stop and hit both of those vehicles.

State police said that all three vehicles were engulfed in flames, the AP reported.

An officer told WCAU that two people were killed in the crash.

All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the area were closed for most of Saturday due to fire damage and fuel spills, according to the news station. Residents were also evacuated in the area out of caution.

Southbound lanes reopened late Saturday night, according to the AP. Northbound lanes reopened early Sunday morning.

The identities of the two victims have not been released, according to WPXI.

State police spokesperson Myles Snyder told The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to the AP, that the truck driver and the driver of the first vehicle were killed. The driver of the other car had minor injuries.