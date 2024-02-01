2 injured in shooting outside Georgia high school

Police lights Authorities are investigating a shooting reported outside McEachern High School in Cobb County, Georgia, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday in the parking lot at McEachern High School in Cobb County, Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

Police told WSB that neither of the people who were shot attend the school, and both had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Earlier, Powder Springs police confirmed to WSB that they were responding to the school to assist Cobb School Police.

No arrests were immediately made. Police told WSB that authorities have secured the school campus and were working Thursday to identify the shooter or shooters.

Earlier, students and staff were sheltering in place. School officials said the campus was “in code red” and that until that was lifted, buses would not run and parents would not be allowed on campus, WSB reported.

