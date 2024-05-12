16-year-old killed, several others injured at large house party in Massachusetts

Shooting at party. Northborough police were investigating a shooting incident that claimed the life of a 16-year-old male.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass — A 16-year-old was killed and several other people were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party at a Massachusetts residence early Sunday, authorities said.

During a news conference on Sunday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said the victim was from Bellingham. He added that a 17-year-old was also shot during the house party but has since been released from an area hospital.

Early added that two other people were treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. He said that several other people who were injured were treated at the scene but declined to be taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said that at about 1 a.m. EDT, a person flagged down a police officer and reported that someone was flashing a firearm at 333 Howard St. in Northborough, WFXT-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene heard several gunshots from inside the residence, which had about 300 people attending a party, according to the television station.

Early characterized the scene as “chaotic,” and officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

Early said that three people were arrested on firearm-related charges and will be arraigned on Monday in Westborough District Court. The suspects are not from Northborough and range in age from 19 to 27 years old, WFXT reported.

Officials said the property where the shooting occurred has an Air Bnb, WFXT reported. The owner told police that he had been told there would not be a party at the residence, according to the television station.

