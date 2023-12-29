14-year-old accused of murdering parents, injuring younger sister in California A juvenile in Fresno, California was arrested in connection with the murder of his parents Wednesday, officials say. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office/Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. — A juvenile in Fresno, California was arrested in connection with the murder of his parents Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Investigators said they were called out just before 8 p.m. to a house on Dunlap Road by Coach Road, KFSN reported. A 14-year-old reportedly called police and said someone broke into their house and attacked his family. He also said that they fled the area in a pickup truck.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead and an 11-year-old girl seriously injured, KFSN reported. A 7-year-old boy was at home at the time of the incident and was not injured.

Authorities said multiple weapons were used in the attack.

Deputies determined there were inconsistencies with the 14-year-old’s version of events and evidence suggests he made up the break-in story, KSEE reported.

The parents were identified as Se Vang, 37, and Lue Yang, 37, according to the news station.

The 14-year-old is facing two murder charges and one charge of attempted murder of his 11-year-old sister. She is expected to survive. Investigators are working to determine a motive, KFSN reported.