13-year-old accused of fatally shooting man on bus because his leg was blocking aisle

DENVER — A boy was arrested on Thursday, days after a deadly shooting took place on a bus in Denver.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened on Jan. 27 just before 7 p.m. on a bus by the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue, according to KDVR.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 60, with a gunshot wound, KMGH reported. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified by his family as Richard Sanchez, according to KDVR. They said he was a few blocks from his house when the shooting occurred.

Another victim was injured and treated at the scene, police said, according to KMGH.

“At this stage of the investigation, it appears there was (a) verbal exchange between the suspect and victim about the victim’s leg blocking the aisle on the bus, and the suspect then shot the victim,” police said, according to KDVR.

The boy was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, KMGH reported. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. His identity is not expected to be released since he is a minor.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office is expected to make a final determination on charges, the news outlet reported.





