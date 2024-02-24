13-year-old caught by deputies driving with loaded gun, marijuana pipe

Gun seized: Deputies in northwest Florida recovered a revolver and a marijuana pipe after a 13-year-old was observed driving erratically on a highway. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old from the Florida Panhandle is accused of driving with a loaded revolver in their vehicle, along with a marijuana pipe, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped the teen at about 2 a.m. CST. The teen was observed “driving erratically” in an SUV on U.S. 98, WEAR-TV reported.

Investigators said the teen initially drove away from the scene but struck a large construction barrel as the SUV entered a construction zone, according to the television station.

“The deputy was finally able to get the vehicle stopped and discovered a 13-year-old behind the wheel,” the sheriff’s office said in its release. “A search of the SUV revealed a fully loaded .38 special revolver, a vape, and a marijuana pipe.”

The juvenile was issued a criminal citation for driving without a license, WMBB-TV reported. A warrant was applied for charges of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The teen’s family members have been contacted by school resource deputies, and the child was placed in distance learning pending a possible arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

