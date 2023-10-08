1 killed, multiple injured in shooting during private party at Pennsylvania community center

Pennsylvania shooting: At least one person has been killed and multiple others have been injured in a shooting at a community center in White Township, Pennsylvania, early Sunday. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person has been killed and multiple others have been injured in a shooting at a community center in White Township, Pennsylvania, early Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Update 11:20 a.m. EDT Oct. 8: Pennsylvania State troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that at least nine people were shot.

Police identified the victim who was killed only as a 22-year-old man due to next-of-kin notification.

UPDATE: Troop A Major Case Team Continues to Investigate Shooting in Indiana County. Troopers have confirmed that at least nine people were shot during this incident. We continue to urge anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960. pic.twitter.com/ncDlbGhsd3 — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 8, 2023

Police said that the shooting was during a private party of college-aged students, according to WPXI. It was not sanctioned by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

According to the news outlet, the other eight were identified as:

Male, 18, of Chicago. He is believed to be in critical condition;

Male, 18, of Florida;

Male, 20, of Pennsylvania;

Male, 19, of Pennsylvania;

Male, 22, of Pennsylvania;

Female, 19, of Pennsylvania;

Female, 23, of Pennsylvania;

Female, 19, of Pennsylvania.

Chevy Chase Community Center Executive Director Brandi Ports addressed the shooting in a Facebook post, saying that the center will be closed until further notice, according to WPXI.

“I know our community will be waking up to the news that there was a shooting at the community center last night. As the Executive Director, I need to personally address this. First and foremost, we are praying for everyone involved in the incident that occurred tonight,” Ports said.

Original story: Pennsylvania State Police say one person has been killed and at least five other people were injured in a shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WPXI.

The shooting happened at Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, police say, according to the news outlet.

The five who were injured were taken to the hospital. Police said that at least two of the victims are in serious condition, The Associated Press reported.

The shooting happened during a private party at the community center. Police said that there are no suspects in custody, the AP reported.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, CNN said. The name of the victim who was killed has not been released.