1 dead, 5 injured in shooting after altercation at Waffle House

A shooting at a Waffle House in Indiana has left one dead and five injured.

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis early Monday, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Police received a 911 call around 12:40 a.m., and officers responding to the call found five people with gunshot wounds, according to Indianapolis police.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups at the restaurant, law enforcement officials said. The argument escalated to gunfire, although it was not clear if any victims fired shots, according to the Star.

The five victims — three men in stable condition, one woman in stable condition and one woman in critical condition — were taken to hospitals, police said.

The woman in critical condition later died at the hospital, police said.

According to WRTV, a sixth person — a man — self-transported to a local hospital. On the last update from police, the man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, the news outlet reported.

“It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine,” police said in a statement. “Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available as the business did have surveillance cameras.”

