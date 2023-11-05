1 dead, 12 injured after bus in Seattle crashes into building

SEATTLE — A woman was killed and 12 other people were injured after a bus crashed into a Seattle building on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a King County Metro bus crashed into the building, located in the Belltown neighborhood of the city. Fire officials first tweeted about the crash at about 3:45 p.m. local time, KIRO-TV reported.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a red sedan heading southbound on 5th Avenue collided with the bus, which was traveling eastbound on Battery Street.

The woman, who was a pedestrian outside the building, was struck by the bus and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the sedan was removed from the vehicle by the Seattle Fire Department. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The other 11 injured persons suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

According to the fire department, responders searched the building and confirmed that no one was inside the structure when it was struck by the bus, KIRO reported.

The building did not suffer any significant structural damage, officials told the television station.