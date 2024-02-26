Travis Denning announces debut album, 'Roads That Go Nowhere'

Travis Denning has announced his long-awaited debut album, Road That Go Nowhere.

Arriving May 24 via Mercury Nashville, the record features Travis as a co-writer on 12 of the 15 tracks as well as collabs with HARDY and Josh Ross.



"'Roads That Go Nowhere' is a culmination of songs and stories that I really believe reflect where I've come from, what I've been through, and the places I've yet to go and where I want to go," says Travis. "That's with love, music, life, everything. I'm at that point in my life where I'm able to look back and reflect on the things that have gotten me here."



"A lot of them are positive and there are some negatives for sure," the "After a Few" singer shares. "But I think that's kind of everybody's goal is to be able to look back and just be happy with the progress they've made and the potential they've still got. I wanted to take that mindset lyrically and production wise for the record that I've gotten to where I am, and I've had the successes I've had because I just stuck to the guns of what I enjoy doing."



Coming up this spring and summer, Travis will open for HARDY on his Quit!! Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Travis' website.



Roads That Go Nowhere is available for preorder and presave now. While you wait, you can check out the title track on digital platforms.



Here's the Roads That Go Nowhere track list:



"Why I'm Drinking"

"I Know How It Sounds"

"Better At Leaving"

"Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack"

"Going Places"

"Someone That Isn't Me"

"Southern Rock" (featuring HARDY)

"Love You Past That"

"Things I'm Going Through"

"Add Her To The List"

"Roads That Go Nowhere"

"The Sound of a Beer Getting Cracked" (featuring Josh Ross)

"Can't Find One"

"Here and Her"

"Ocmulgee River"

