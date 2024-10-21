Toby Keith, John Anderson + James Burton inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

John Anderson, James Burton and the late Toby Keith were officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday at the 2024 Medallion Ceremony.



Tribute performances for Toby were delivered by Post Malone ("I'm Just Talkin' About Tonight"), Eric Church ("Don't Let the Old Man In") and Blake Shelton ("I Love This Bar" and "Red Solo Cup").



"I've said I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Toby. As a songwriter, I've never heard him write about anything that he wasn't living at that time," Eric said, as quoted in a recap by Billboard. "I want nothing more than for Toby to have been able to do this tonight, but I'll do my best."



Tricia, Toby's wife of almost 40 years, accepted his medallion from ALABAMA's Randy Owen and said, "He didn't get the chance to hear the news that he had been inducted, but I have a feeling Toby, we know you know you are in the Country Music Hall of Fame."



John was inducted by Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Bobby Braddock and was honored with performances from Shawn Camp ("I Just Came Home to Count the Memories"), The Del McCoury Band ("Would You Catch a Falling Star") and Lucinda Williams ("Wild and Blue").



"It's a long way from Apopka, Florida, to standing on this stage, but I wouldn't trade it for anything because it was my way," said the "Seminole Wind" singer. "It's one of the greatest honors anyone in our profession could ever have to be on this stage."

Vince Gill inducted James and delivered tribute performances with Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell ("'Til I Gain Control Again"), and Emmylou and Keith Richards ("I Can't Dance"). Brad Paisley ("Workin' Man Blues") and Elvis Costello and John Jorgenson ("Believe What You Say") also honored James.

