Toby Keith dies at 62 after cancer battle

Toby Keith, a country singer known for hit songs including "Beer for My Horses" and "Should've Been a Cowboy," died on Monday. He was 62.

He "passed peacefully" on Monday night, his official Instagram account said in a statement on Tuesday.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer said in June 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was "receiving chemo, radiation and surgery."

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," Tuesday's statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

ABC News confirmed his death with a representative.

The Oklahoma native sold some 40 million albums in his award-winning career, with 20 singles topping the charts, including "I Wanna Talk About Me" and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," written in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Keith's final studio album is 2021's Peso in My Pocket, which spawned the singles "Old School" and "Oklahoma Breakdown." In 2023, Mercury Nashville/UMe released 100% Songwriter, a 13-track compilation album of Keith's biggest hits.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.