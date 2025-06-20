Tim McGraw will Rock the Cradle in Nashville this fall

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Stephen Hubbard

Tim McGraw's set to play a special show this fall to help the mothers and babies of Music City.

The superstar will do an acoustic set Sept. 18 during the Rock the Cradle fundraiser at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards.

In addition to the show, the evening will feature dinner, specialty cocktails and a silent auction, all to help the Beaman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Labor and Delivery, and Postpartum at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville.

Tickets aren't exactly inexpensive, though, with prices starting at $400.

In the past, Old Dominion, Wynonna Judd, Martina McBrideJake Owen and Tim's wife, Faith Hill, have all headlined the benefit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

