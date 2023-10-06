Tim McGraw shares throwback photo with Faith Hill on 27th wedding anniversary: "I fall for you everyday"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 27 years of marriage on October 6.

Tim, who wedded Faith in 1996, shared the couple's first photo together, before dedicating an Instagram post to his wife.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994. This was backstage of the 'New Faces' show at the Country Radio Seminar......I fell for you in an instant!" Tim captions his heartfelt post alongside a throwback picture.

"Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles. I just keep falling and always will," he professes. "Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill."

Tim previously sang his wife's praises in an August interview with Yahoo Entertainment, noting he wouldn't be where he is today without her.

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do. I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," he said.

Tim's latest album, Standing Room Only, is out now. Its title track is currently #6 and ascending the country charts.

