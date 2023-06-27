Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown + more announced as ACM Special Awards honorees

The annual Academy of Country Music Honors is returning to the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, with Carly Pearce serving as the night's host.



This year's ACM Special Awards honorees include Tim McGraw (ACM Icon Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Triple Crown Award), Kane Brown (ACM International Award), BRELAND (ACM Lift Every Voice Award) and HARDY (ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year), among others.



"The Academy of Country Music has played such a crucial role in the rise of my career in the last several years, giving me opportunities to expand my artistry with hosting," shares Carly, who's also a four-time ACM winner. "To be able to come back as the host of the ACM Honors for the third year in a row, I feel so grateful and excited for what I know will be such a special night!"



Tickets for ACM Honors will be available from Friday, June 30, at axs.com. Academy members and subscribers of the ACM's A-List newsletter will get access to presale tickets on Thursday, June 29.



For more information on the 16th Annual ACM Honors and to view the full list of honorees, visit acmcountry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.