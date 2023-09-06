Tickets to Dolly's new fashion exhibit are now on sale

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Tickets to Dolly Parton's newly announced exhibit, Dolly Parton & The Makers: My Life in Rhinestones, are on sale now. 

The fashion exhibition launches October 31 at Nashville's Lipscomb University and will run through December 9. Each ticket is priced at $25 and includes a 45-minute tour of Dolly's iconic fashion pieces and the stories behind her styles, songs and more.

This unique showcase arrives in conjunction with Dolly's upcoming book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which drops October 17.

What are you waiting for? Tickets to the six-week exhibition are available at lipscomb.edu.

Dolly's Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is also available for preorder now.

