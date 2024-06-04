Thomas Rhett's bringing his fan club party to you

Unable to make it to Thomas Rhett's Home Team fan club party? Fear not, he's bringing it to you.



Thomas has teamed up with streaming service Veeps to livestream his party and performance for free on Wednesday.

"Hey, what's up y'all. I'm so excited for our Home Team fan club party tomorrow but I'm so sorry that we're only able to accommodate a small fraction of the number of you who signed up to try to get tickets," Thomas shares with fans via video on social platform X.



"So we've figured out a way to livestream the performance from the party for free on veeps.com. I'll be performing right at 1 p.m. central," he adds.



For more information, head to veeps.com.



Thomas is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with his latest single, "Beautiful as You."



If you're going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch Thomas at Nissan Stadium on Thursday and at the CMA Close Up Stage for an interview on Saturday.

