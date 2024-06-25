Thomas Rhett announces four-night Vegas mini-residency

Thomas Rhett has announced his THOMAS RHETT: Live in Las Vegas mini-residency.



The four-night run is set for Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 during National Finals Rodeo week and will take place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater.



"For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I've been trying to find the right time to do for awhile now," shares Thomas. "It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms - for almost a mini-residency - and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night."



"I'm already looking forward to making these shows unlike any we've ever done before," he adds. "It's going to be a blast."



Thomas' Home Team fan club members will have presale access beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. CT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Friday at 8 a.m. CT on Thomas' website. VIP concert and hotel packages will also be available through Vibee beginning Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT at thomasrhett.vibee.com.



Coming up, you can catch Thomas' performance of his current single, "Beautiful as You," on CMA Fest, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and the next day on Hulu.



Thomas' upcoming album, About A Woman, featuring "Beautiful as You" and "Gone Country," arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

