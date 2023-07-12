Thomas Rhett to release new collection with Tecovas

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Country superstar Thomas Rhett is teaming up with cowboy boots and Western-style apparel retailer Tecovas to launch the new Thomas Rhett x Tecovas Collection.

The announcement arrived on July 11 via a collaborative Instagram reel on Thomas and Tecovas' profiles.

"Back in 2019 two buds bonded over a love of cowboy boots. Fast forward and they have a full collaboration launching!" Tecovas captions the post. "Mark your calendars, The Thomas Rhett x Tecovas Collection is coming July 20th [eyes emoji]."

Interested in this collection? Then head over to tecovas.com to register your interest and be notified as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!