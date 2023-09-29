Thomas Rhett + Morgan Wallen drop surprise collab, "Mamaw's House"

Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen have released a surprise duet called "Mamaw's House."



The song was penned by both singers alongside Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill, and it chronicles the life lessons they've gleaned from their loving grandmas.

"Morgan and I were writing one day and he got a call from his Mamaw. We got to talking and realized we both had a 'Mamaw' growing up and so we decided to write a song about that," shares Thomas. "The song describes my grandmothers and Morgan's as well - we wanted to describe a small town piece of paradise."

Morgan adds, "Many times in the past I've been open and honest about the love I have for my Mamaw Boots. It was only a matter of time before a song was inspired by her. I dedicate this one to not only her but to my living grandmothers as well. I hope they know what a big part they've all played in shaping my life."

"Mamaw's House" is featured on Thomas' 20 NUMBER ONES (BONUS VERSION) collection, out now.

In celebration of his big release day, Thomas will livestream the second last show of his Home Team Tour 23 from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 9:15 p.m. CT on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.