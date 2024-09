Thomas Rhett will hit the road for the Better in Boots Tour in 2025.

Tucker Wetmore will join the "Beautiful as You" hitmaker, with either Dasha or The Castellows rounding out the lineup. The 30-city trek kicks off June 5 in Rogers, Arkansas, and wraps Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Presales start on Tuesday, with most of the dates going on sale to the public Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.