'This Heart' propels Corey Kent to #1

By Stephen Hubbard

Corey Kent has collected the second #1 of his career, as "This Heart" settled at the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart for the week ending June 26.

"What a ride!" he tells Billboard. "I couldn't be more proud of 'This Heart.' It is everything that I love about country music."

He continues, "It's got soul, depth and makes you feel something. It's meant so much to our fans since it
came out — it's helped people through heartbreak and the ups and downs of life, and I give all the credit to my friends who wrote this and trusted me to be the voice of it, as well as the radio team who put this in front of the fans and carried it all the way to the top."

"This Heart" is from Corey's Black Bandana album, which came out in September. He previously topped the chart in May 2023 with "Wild as Her."

