There are 'Beautiful Things' to come from Megan Moroney

Hot on the heels of her surprise Am I Okay? Tour (Live) album, Megan Moroney's ready with a new song.

"nashville heard it first… but my next single beautiful things is out next friday!" she revealed on Instagram.

Ahead of the Oct. 24 release of "Beautiful Things," there's something else Megan hopes you'll do.

"in the meantime, make sure you go to [LaLa Land Kind Cafe] & order the Megan Moroney latte + grab a sleeve to write something kind & encouraging to a stranger," she adds. "can’t wait for y’all to have this song that is sooo special to me."

The accompanying photos and video show Megan hanging out in the coffee shop, which has locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Austin and Nashville.

