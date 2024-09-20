'The 3rd' Mitchell Tenpenny album has arrived

Mitchell Tenpenny's aptly titled third studio album, The 3rd, has arrived.



"I can't even express how excited I am to finally have my new record 'The 3rd' coming out," Mitchell says of his 20-song record. "I put my heart and soul into these songs and can't wait for y'all to hear these stories."



"I want to say thank you to my family for naming me James Mitchell Tenpenny the III and for all of you for allowing me to make three records!!" he continues. "What a life and journey I get to share with you through music."



Mitchell's currently on his Woke Up In A Dream Tour with upcoming shows in New York, Portland, Pittsburgh, Louisville and more.



You can grab tickets now at mitchell10penny.com.

Here's the full track list for The 3rd:

"The 3rd"

"Good Thing Going"

"Bigger Mistakes"

"Woke Up in a Dream"

"Iris"

"I Won't"

"Guess We'll Never Know" (featuring Colbie Caillat)

"Not Today"

"Smoke"

"Set It in Stone"

"Make It Rain"

"Started Stoppin'"

"Well Whiskey"

"Same Moon"

"Breaking My Heart"

"Long Way to Go"

"Head Start on a Heartbreak"

"Fall Back in It"

"Demon or Ghost" (featuring Underoath)

"Tennessee in Me"

