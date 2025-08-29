That time Carrie Underwood worked two jobs, like a boss

With the Labor Day weekend ahead, lots of Americans will be enjoying some time off and perhaps reminiscing about their journeys in the world of work.

That includes superstar Carrie Underwood, who even before winning American Idol was paying her own way.

"I don't think I've ever had a bad job. I've had hard jobs," she reflects. "I've had jobs that, you know, [made you work] random hours. My first job was at a gas station and that was a lot of fun actually. And while I was working at the gas station, I took on another job at a hotel down the street."

Carrie admits that proved to be a little more difficult.

"There was nobody else working there," she recalls. "I had one day of training, and then the next day I came in and the lady that had worked there the longest and was training me just didn't show. So on my second day of work, I was now in charge because I was now the senior member. So I feel like that one was really challenging to try and figure my way through it, but I did."

Of course, Carrie still has multiple jobs these days, having just started work on her second season of American Idol, in addition to her own recording career, and being mom to 10-year-old Isaiah Fisher and 6-year-old Jacob Fisher.

