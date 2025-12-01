'That Crazy Elf' is terrorizing Brad Paisley's 'Snow Globe Town'

As mischievous elves start to appear in homes around the world this time of year, Brad Paisley needs to get a thing or two off his chest.

He says he's been terrorized by descendants of the Elf on the Shelf for years.

"Our elves are nuts," Brad says. "You know, if you look back at my Instagram history, there's some of them documented. Like they'll frequently fill an entire shower, like a walk-in shower, with those little plastic balls from a ball pit. Like they've launched themselves with a slingshot into the big window in the house."

Brad says things only get crazier as Dec. 25 approaches.

"They have a big concert usually, like the day before they leave," he says. "All the action figures in the house are lined up as an audience, and they're playing and jamming on the stage. They're, you know, I don't know, they're a problem."

You can experience Brad's full complaint — set to music — via "That Crazy Elf (On the Shelf)" from his new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town.

