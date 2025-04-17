Tate McRae is the first female singer to record a duet with Morgan Wallen

She teased it on Instagram on Tuesday, but now it's been confirmed: Canadian pop star Tate McRae has recorded a duet with Morgan Wallen, making her the first female artist to do so.

On her Instagram Story Tuesday, Tate posted a photo of a football jersey with "T8" on the front — which reads "Tate" — and a small circular patch that contained the initials "MW." This led fans to speculate that she was the female artist who Morgan said he was singing with in a post on social platform X April 9.

In that post, a fan asked Morgan about a song on his upcoming album called "What I Want," writing, "please please PLEASE confirm 'What I Want' is a duet. You haven’t yet sang with any female artists on any of your first three albums, so PLEASE tell me this is the case."

Morgan replied, "Indeed sir."

Tate's participation was confirmed on Wednesday, when Morgan released the track list for his upcoming album, I'm the Problem. There are a whopping 37 tracks on the project, and Tate is listed as the feature on "What I Want." She also co-wrote the song. The other features are from male artists, including Post Malone and Eric Church, HARDY and Ernest.

It's not clear when or where Morgan and Tate met.

I'm the Problem arrives May 16.

