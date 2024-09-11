Take a peek at Sam Hunt's "Country House" video

By Jeremy Chua

Sam Hunt is giving you a sneak peek at his forthcoming "Country House" music video.

Dropping Friday, the preview clip features Sam singing his new single, having a family dinner, riding horses, and sharing sweet moments with his onscreen and real-life wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

"Every time I wear a jacket now my little Weesie says 'You look country house[.]' Making this video is a memory I will hold dear. Thank you to everyone who helped us make it," Sam shares on social platform X. 

You can check out the "Country House" snippet now on X.

"Country House" is Sam's new single and it's off his latest EP, Locked Up.

To catch Sam on his ongoing Locked Up Tour, visit samhunt.com.

