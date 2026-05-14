'Take Me There' for In-N-Out and golf: Rascal Flatts' hidden ACM agenda

Music City relocates to Sin City for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend.

While it's about trophies and performances for some, for Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney, his mind immediately goes somewhere else — like the drive-thru.

"First off, they have In-N-Out Burger," he says. "Just recently, I think one opened up somewhere north of Nashville, but I've yet to go to it. But In-N-Out Burger is so dang good. And anytime we get out that way out West, we always try to hit that."

In addition to potentially picking up a Double-Double, Joe Don has dreams on par with lots of other duffers and part-time pros.

"The golf is just amazing in Vegas," he adds. "And the ACMs used to have a golf event every year, and we used to take advantage of that for sure, because it was so much fun to play and meet new people, and of course, get to play with some other fellow artists."

"[We've] got a picture somewhere, [of] me and Gary [LeVox] and Kix Brooks and Blake Shelton," he continues. "And Blake has his blue jeans on, and they're rolled up to his knees, almost like knickers that you'd wear playing golf. And I thought that was amazing. Like the guy just wears blue jeans everywhere."

Rascal Flatts go into the 61st ACMs with their 14th nomination for group of the year.

Tune in to see who wins starting Sunday at 8 p.m. ET live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Prime Video.

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