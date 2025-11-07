Strait to Lubbock: King George books show with Miranda Lambert

Your chances to see George Strait in 2026 just doubled: In addition to his May show in Clemson, South Carolina, he's just announced a date in April.

King George will play an in-the-round concert April 25 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock with fellow Texans Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 21 at GeorgeStrait.com.

Prior to those shows, however, several accolades are coming the country legend's way. He'll be honored at the 47th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., in December, and in early 2026 he'll join the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Strait was also just nominated for the Grammy for best country/duo group performance for "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" with Chris Stapleton from his 2024 album, Cowboys and Dreamers.

