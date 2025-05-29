Step into The Reba House at CMA Fest 2025

Reba McEntire's inviting you to her house during CMA Fest 2025.

The entertainment icon will debut The Reba House at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center starting Thursday, June 5. It'll be open daily from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. CT through Sunday, June 8.

Inside, you'll find Reba's chair from The Voice, as well as a recreation of the bar from her NBC sitcom Happy's Place. You can also check out part of her wardrobe archives, including the infamous red dress she's worn through the years while singing "Does He Love You."

Of course, you'll also be able to take home some exclusive merch, as well as preorder Reba's The Hits, which arrives on vinyl Oct. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.