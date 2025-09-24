'Star[s] of the Show' Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire talk 'My Life on Stage'

Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard
On Thursday, you'll have the chance to listen in on what's sure to be an unforgettable conversation between Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Reba hosts the prerecorded chat, which promotes Dolly's new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, which comes out Nov. 11.

Tune in to TalkShopLive at 8 p.m. ET, where you'll be able to preorder the new volume, as well. 

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage is the third in the series that started with 2020's Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and continued with 2023's Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Of course, Dolly and Reba have worked together many times through the years, most recently recreating Reba's smash "Does He Love You" for 2021's Revived Remixed Revisited.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!