Soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert' coming in February

Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, is set to open in theaters in February, and it will be accompanied by a new soundtrack.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature 27 recordings heard in the film, along with updated mixes of live performances, new remixes and two new medleys. One of those medleys, "Wearin' That Night Life Look," is out now via digital outlets. It features portions of four Elvis songs: "Wearin' That Loved On Look," "Night Life," "I, John" and "Let Yourself Go."

“We were constantly asking ourselves, what would Elvis do if he were around?” Luhrmann says of the medleys. “How might he experiment, where might he go? He was always a musical searcher, looking for different flavors and sounds.”

The soundtrack will be released digitally and on CD on Feb. 20. It will also be released as a two-LP vinyl on April 24, along with two colored variants: red marble, available exclusively at Graceland, and translucent orange and yellow vinyl, available on Amazon.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert features never-before-seen performances, unheard interview recordings and restored rarities from The King, including long-lost footage from his 1970s Las Vegas residency. It opens Feb. 20 in IMAX for a one-week exclusive engagement, before opening everywhere Feb. 27. IMAX tickets are on sale now.

