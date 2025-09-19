Songwriter Brett James among 3 killed in small plane crash in North Carolina

Songwriter Brett James, who is credited with writing or co-writing hundreds of songs — including Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" — was one of three people killed in a small plane crash in North Carolina, according to multiple people close to him.

A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time Thursday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three people were on the plane when it crashed, officials confirmed. Nobody on board survived.

The crash happened on a property adjacent to the Iotla Valley Elementary School, the Macon County Sheriff's Office told Asheville ABC affiliate WLOS, but students and staff at the school were all reported safe.

For more than 20 years, James was known primarily as a songwriter for other country and pop music artists, including Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean. Underwood's hit song "Jesus, Take the Wheel" won Grammy Awards for best country song and best female country vocal performance.

Officials said they are still trying to figure out what caused the plane crash.

James, 57, is survived by his wife, Sandra Cornelius, and four children.

