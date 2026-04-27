A sold-out Athens, Georgia, crowd greets native sons Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan

A sold-out audience of 63,000 fans turned out to see Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan headline Sanford Stadium on Saturday, in a night that included a couple surprises.

Fellow Georgia native Lauren Alaina and CMA new artist of the year Zach Top prepped the crowd for Luke and Jason, who brought along Georgia Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart and Brantley Gilbert, co-writer of Jason's #1 "Dirt Road Anthem."

This installment of the Live Between the Hedges Concert Series in Athens was the first concert at the University of Georgia stadium since Luke joined Jason on his Night Train Tour in 2013.

The night also coincided with the release of Jason's 12th studio album, Songs About Us.

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