Sketch like a pro at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

If you've been to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, you probably have seen Thomas Hart Benton's The Sources of Country Music painting in the Hall of Fame Rotunda. Now, the museum's giving you a chance to be a pro with its Sketching Like the Masters family program.



On Saturday, January 20, visitors will get the chance to sketch this stunning piece from 360 degrees. Don't worry about bringing anything or having prior experience because tools and guidance will be provided.



The one-hour event will take place in the Taylor Swift Education Center and will be free for visitors, museum members and children under 18 from several Tennessee counties.



For more information, head to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's website.

