'Signs' point toward a romantic new tune from Luke Bryan

We're getting a better picture of what Luke Bryan's new album, Signs, will be like.

The first taste of the record came in February with "Word on the Street," which doubles as the name of his summer tour. Luke's current top-20 hit, "Country and She Knows It," followed in March, before the arrival of "Fish Hunt Golf Drink" in May.

On Wednesday, Luke teased a "new song coming soon" on his socials, following it up with a preview on Thursday.

"When you lit up my phone/ Said you were coming a little later on/ I can't imagine a world where you don't," Luke sings in a clip that shows him standing in a field wearing khakis and a white T-shirt. "'Cause leaning on the side of my Chevy/ I was feeling like the luckiest guy/ Like the stars were falling just right."

"It could've been just me and the guys," he continues, "with that truck bed full of empties/ But you took the same old night I've lived a thousand times/ And made it a memory."

While we don't know the date the romantic track will drop, it's called "Made It a Memory."

The full Signs album arrives Sept. 18, with Luke's Spotify page seeming to indicate it has a dozen cuts.

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