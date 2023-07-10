Shop Miranda's top Idyllwind picks

By Jeremy Chua

In need to spruce up your closet with fresh apparel and accessories? Look no further than Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert.

Whether you need a new dress, T-shirt, western hat or pair of denim jeans, Miranda's got you covered. Some of her top picks include the rock n' roll rhinestone T-shirt, Cumberland wool felt western hat and Glenrose vintage gypsy high rise bootcut jeans.

What are you waiting for? Check out Miranda's favorite items at idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

