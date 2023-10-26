Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, HunterGirl + more to perform at Christmas 4 Kids concert

Christmas 4 Kids has revealed the lineup for its 2023 benefit concert.



Happening November 20 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the show will feature performances from Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, HunterGirl, Chapel Hart and Mikayla Lane.



"Christmas is such an exciting time for children. Whether it's in need of essentials or the wants of a toy or two," says Shenandoah's Marty Raybon, who will host the concert alongside his band. "Having the opportunity to host Christmas 4 Kids this year is truly a wonderful feeling knowing we have a small part to play in the most wonderful time of the year."



"Christmas 4 Kids is celebrating our 41st year of making Christmas special for kids in Middle Tennessee," shares C4K President Linda O'Connell. "We've got adult volunteers who shopped with us as children. They remember how special it was for them as children and want to pass it forward!"



"This year we plan to shop with 480 kids, ages 6 to 13, and we couldn't do it without these wonderfully talented musicians who come together to help us continue year after year," she adds.



Tickets range between $30 to $50 and are available for purchase now at ryman.com. All proceeds from tickets sales go directly to supporting Christmas 4 Kids.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.