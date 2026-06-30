Shania Twain warns 'Little Miss Twain' songs 'may cause a little trouble'

Shania Twain has so far only offered two glimpses of what she's up to on Little Miss Twain, releasing the title track with Tanya Tucker and the first single, "Dirty Rosie."

But now the country/pop superstar's giving us a better picture of the 15-song album.

"Alright, I've kept these songs under my hat long enough," she shared on Instagram Tuesday, revealing the names of all the songs. "Some of these songs have been with me for a long time, some surprised me and a few may cause a little trouble. I cannot wait for you to hear them all."

Here's the complete track list for Little Miss Twain, which arrives July 24:

"Stranger Things"

"Right Time"

"Little Miss Twain" (ft. Tanya Tucker)

"Dirty Rosie"

"Quit My Life"

"Problematic"

"Scary Thing"

"I'd Be Loving Me"

"Faded Blue Jeans" (ft. Josh Homme)

"Northern Town"

"That's the Money"

"Down the Middle"

"Take It To the River" (ft. The War and Treaty)

"New Love"

"Rockstars"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.