Shaboozey's ready to 'Let 'Em Know' about 'Thursday Night Football'

Shaboozey (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Stephen Hubbard
Shaboozey's having quite a week: "Good News" is at #1 on the country chart; he just launched his new record label, American Dogwood; and on Thursday night he debuts his new football theme.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker has recorded a new song, titled "Let 'Em Know," that will be the soundtrack for Thursday Night Football. He also filmed a new open that includes a live performance during a high-energy backyard party.

You'll have your first chance to see the full version starting at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field. In the meantime, you can check out a preview via the game's promo.

Shaboozey carries on a country music tradition started with Hank Williams Jr.'s "All My Rowdy Friends" opener for ABC's Monday Night Football in the '80s, carried on by Faith Hill in 2007 with "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" on NBC. Carrie Underwood took over for Faith in 2013 and continues today.

