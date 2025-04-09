Shaboozey's off to the races with new music + a Kentucky Derby date

After appearing at big events like the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, the CMA Awards and even Beyoncé's Christmas Day halftime show, Shaboozey can now check another major event off his list.

On May 2 he'll headline an invite-only event sponsored by the online gaming company FanDuel at this year's Kentucky Derby in Louisville. This is the second year FanDuel has hosted a Kentucky Derby Party; last year's inaugural event was headlined by Luke Bryan and Ne-Yo.

"I'm hyped to be part of the Derby this year," Boozey says in a statement. "It's one of those bucket list events you dream about playing, and we'll be bringing serious vibes to Louisville with FanDuel."

The event also includes FanDuel making a $100,00 contribution to Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, which supports charities that care for, retrain and rehome retired racehorses.

In other Shaboozey news, he's releasing a new song called "Blink Twice" featuring "Stargazing" singer Myles Smith on Friday. The two artists are good pals and have shared the stage in the past.

