Shaboozey 'rides' onto new 'Rolling Stone' cover

Shaboozey "Rides Again" on the new digital cover of Rolling Stone.

In the new article, the "Tipsy (A Bar Song)" hitmaker reveals the inspiration for his new album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, which comes out July 31.

"It's a revisionist Western challenging the norms of what you see in Westerns. It's about this woman wanting to get revenge against a group of people who, honestly, are trying to do what they feel is right. A group of people who have been discarded and are just looking to survive, looking to fight back," he tells Rolling Stone. "I was thinking about my past relationships with people I loved, and getting backstabbed, and still loving the person that backstabbed you. It all went into this project."

The second new tune from the record, "Cowgirl," came out on Friday.

Shaboozey launches his Outlaws Never Die Tour Sept. 8 in Phoenix.

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