Shaboozey makes his 'Saturday Night Live' debut this weekend

Shaboozey will be a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.



Joining him is Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal, who'll host the show.

Jelly Roll previously kicked off SNL's 50th season premiere in September, where he sang "Winning Streak" and his current single, "Liar."

Shaboozey recently performed "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Highway" at the CMA Awards and on the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

You can catch Shaboozey's SNL debut Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

