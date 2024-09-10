Shaboozey beats Carrie Underwood's 'Billboard' chart record

Move aside, "Jesus, Take the Wheel." "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has arrived.



Shaboozey's smash hit has reigned at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart for seven weeks, surpassing a record previously set by Carrie Underwood's 2006 track, according to Billboard.



"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which was recently named Billboard's song of the summer, has also sat atop the Hot Country Songs chart for 13 weeks.

Shaboozey recently earned his first CMA Awards nominations for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year. Reflecting on the two nods on social platform X, he said, "Wrote a song about winning a CMA in 2016, and now I'm nominated for 2! Thank you @CountryMusic and congrats to the other nominees. What an honor would be an understatement."



You can find "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" on Shaboozey's latest album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

