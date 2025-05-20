The Seeker + the SongTeller: Dolly Parton teases new hotel at Country Music Hall of Fame

Alison Krauss & Union Station surprised guests by showing up to perform at the opening of Dolly Parton's new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Monday evening.

The band performed Dolly's "Coat of Many Colors," as well as "The Seeker," which is the theme of the new attraction.

Of course, the guest of honor was on hand and even worked in a plug for her new Nashville venture in her remarks.

"I'm building a hotel right up the road here," Dolly told the crowd of industry insiders. "It's called the SongTeller Hotel and attached to that is my own museum and that's gonna open in the spring of next year, so I'm sure that the Country Music Hall of Fame and we are gonna be good neighbors, so you'll have to come and see that too."

"I did kinda cheat ‘em a little bit. I held on to some of my major things," she added as the audience laughed.

Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker is open now and runs through September 2026.

