See Russell Dickerson, Ashley Cooke & Tucker Wetmore play baseball with 20 MLB All-Stars

Russell Dickerson's already stepped in the wrestling ring — at least metaphorically — with his ongoing Russellmania Tour, and now he's about to show off his baseball skills.

He's one of the stars set to play in The Lucky Classic Celebrity Softball Game Nov. 16 at Nashville's First Horizon Park.

It's put on by the Burger Family Foundation, which was organized by Texas Rangers' infielder Jake Burger and his wife, Ashlyn Burger, and inspired by their daughter Penelope Burger, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

“Ashlyn and I couldn’t be more excited to bring The Lucky Classic to Nashville this off-season,” Jake says. “This city is home for us, and we wanted to create something that blends our two worlds, music and baseball, while giving back to a community we love."

Ashley Cooke and Tucker Wetmore are already on board, along with more than 20 MLB All-Stars, like Corey Seager, Brent Rooker, Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds.

Tickets are on sale now, with more talent additions still to come.

