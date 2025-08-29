See Kelsea Ballerini & Cam in their 'Austin City Limits' debut this fall

Kelsea Ballerini and Cam will both make their Austin City Limits debut when the acclaimed PBS series returns this fall.

Season 51 of the Texas-based show debuts Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET with FINNEAS.

The episode featuring Kelsea and Cam is set to air Nov. 15. Kelsea recorded her part, featuring songs from Patterns, in July, while Cam did her All Things Light set in June.

Look for The Marías, My Morning Jacket, Charley Crockett, Waxahatchee, Samara Joy and Jon Batiste to appear during the first half of the season as well. Guests for the second half will be announced later.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.